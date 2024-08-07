Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Receives $11.00 Average PT from Analysts

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

CNTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.37.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 371.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 283,469 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 381,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 43,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

