Central Puerto (CEPU) to Release Earnings on Friday

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $150.12 million during the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 22.42%. On average, analysts expect Central Puerto to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Central Puerto Trading Up 2.4 %
NYSE:CEPU opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. Central Puerto has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.39.
About Central Puerto
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.
