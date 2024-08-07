Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.11

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.11 and last traded at $34.11, with a volume of 3566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Centrus Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Centrus Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $564.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.02.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.88). Centrus Energy had a net margin of 23.94% and a return on equity of 2,962.50%. The company had revenue of $43.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEU. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Centrus Energy during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 133.3% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

