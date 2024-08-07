Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 9,557 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 99.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,557 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $82.98 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $107.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.1248 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

