Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 72,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 22,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 194,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 48,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter worth $668,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $75,144.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 142,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,782.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:GDV opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 5.53%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

