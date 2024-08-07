Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,272 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTXN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 159,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 99,094 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 182.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 77,133 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,459,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 333,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,427,000 after acquiring an additional 41,381 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 17,403 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.61. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $33.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2021 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

