Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 175.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,454 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 41,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 153,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average of $23.77. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $24.29.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.