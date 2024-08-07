Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 167.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,125 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SRLN opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.84.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.