Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at $2,669,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at $286,000. Innova Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 51.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 4.3 %

MAIN stock opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $52.39.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 7.55%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

