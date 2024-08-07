Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 244.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,494 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKW. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 41,338 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Financial Guidance Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 47,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 16,601 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,626,000.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Trading Up 3.5 %

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.52. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.