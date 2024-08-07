Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 120,249 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 762.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,249 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 45.80% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $111.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.33 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSBD. StockNews.com downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Goldman Sachs BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

