Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 1,686 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.04.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

