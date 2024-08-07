Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000.

QQQE opened at $83.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.57. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12-month low of $70.18 and a 12-month high of $92.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.1796 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

