Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 126.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,669 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:GLW opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLW. Bank of America cut their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC upgraded Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.23.

View Our Latest Report on GLW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.