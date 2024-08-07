Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 754.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,878 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

UITB stock opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.11. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $47.92.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.1371 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.