Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of BATS BFEB opened at $39.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.99 million, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average is $39.38.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

