Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 294.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,726 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 993.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 299,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,045,000 after buying an additional 272,465 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Bank boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Busey Bank now owns 5,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,057 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.42.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $74.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $100.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.38.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

