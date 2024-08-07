Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,603 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Watsco by 209.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $90,714,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 42.0% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA acquired a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter worth approximately $949,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watsco

In related news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Watsco news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.71.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $463.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $480.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $337.58 and a one year high of $520.41.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

