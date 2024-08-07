Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,152 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSJS. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $610,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 204,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 46,349 shares during the period. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $570,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJS opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.55. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

