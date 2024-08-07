Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,781 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 938.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.97. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $17.27.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.0959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

