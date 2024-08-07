Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 72.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,971 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $3,285,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Copart by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Copart by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Copart Price Performance
Shares of Copart stock opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.52. The company has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.28.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
