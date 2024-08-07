Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 244.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 19,216 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.8% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 20,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the first quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $4,951,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on BR shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 4.8 %

BR stock opened at $218.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.67 and its 200 day moving average is $201.18. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.25 and a 12 month high of $223.81.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.