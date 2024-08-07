Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,229 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 532,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter worth $15,601,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 234,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after buying an additional 159,021 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 42.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 33,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth about $2,789,000.

Shares of BATS GSEP opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.10.

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (GSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

