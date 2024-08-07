Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 85.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,146 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $835,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,883.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $1,429,920. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

