Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $1.97 Million in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 65,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $836,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TCAF opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $32.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.18.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.