Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New $1.70 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 62.2% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $93.82 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $98.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.98. The company has a market capitalization of $631.43 million, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.83.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

