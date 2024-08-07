Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 117,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 732,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 292,920 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 1,108.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 34,332 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HQH opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.78%. This is a boost from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

