Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 15,542 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 114.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,542 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sempra by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Sempra Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $77.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $83.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.50.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

