Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 1,724 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arvest Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 464,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,654,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 336,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,735,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 166,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after buying an additional 28,734 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 159,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter.

iShares CMBS ETF Price Performance

CMBS opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12 month low of $44.19 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.73.

iShares CMBS ETF Company Profile

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

