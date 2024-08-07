Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 23,973 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 102.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,973 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 449,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after buying an additional 20,998 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 743,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,185,000 after buying an additional 25,881 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 73,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.54. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $39.89.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

