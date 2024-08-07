Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 47,520 DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,727,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,974,000 after acquiring an additional 216,370 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,283,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,343,000 after purchasing an additional 301,011 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 813.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,017,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,713,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,573,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 44.9% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,581,000 after buying an additional 851,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp cut shares of DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

Shares of DV stock opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $35,562.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,650.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

