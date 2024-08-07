Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,367 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.75% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALTL. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 528.2% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 36,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 30,834 shares during the period.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF stock opened at $35.79 on Wednesday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05. The company has a market cap of $272.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.54.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

