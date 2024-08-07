Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 29,854 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 162.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,854 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $6,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.69.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of RCL opened at $150.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.62. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $173.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total value of $7,258,718.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,667,094 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

