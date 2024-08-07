Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 103,392 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 155.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,392 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.46. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $494,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,802.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $1,429,920. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

