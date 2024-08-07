Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 70,685 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 307.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,685 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Ball were worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ball by 2,341.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BALL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.08.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL stock opened at $63.30 on Wednesday. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $71.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Ball had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 32.79%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.02%.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

