Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 77,095 Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Free Report) by 75.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,095 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $753,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HUSV opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $36.73. The stock has a market cap of $88.20 million, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average of $35.12.

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (HUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses volatility forecasting to select and weight large-cap US stocks. HUSV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

