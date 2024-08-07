Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 277.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 268,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,101 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 100,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1,674.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,683 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 98,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the first quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 430,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance

AAAU opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.37.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

