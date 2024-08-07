Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Kroger were worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kroger by 255.6% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its position in Kroger by 334.3% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 101.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research raised Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

NYSE:KR opened at $54.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $58.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

In other news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,975.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

