Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 220.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,607 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,574,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 76,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,764,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.128 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

