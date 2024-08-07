Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 588.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,283 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vistra were worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Vistra by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 32,652.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 61,060 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Vistra by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.05. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.41.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 53.37%.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield bought 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,359.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

