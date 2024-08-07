Cetera Investment Advisers Has $6.13 Million Stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JVAL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 573,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,132,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 521,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,115,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,392.4% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 238,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after buying an additional 222,679 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 13,298 shares during the period.

JVAL stock opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.48. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

