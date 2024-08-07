Cetera Investment Advisers Has $6.23 Million Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 569.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,252 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burney Co. raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,138,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GEHC. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $81.55 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $94.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

