Cetera Investment Advisers Has $6.39 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 102.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,936 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $6,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GEM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

