Cetera Investment Advisers Has $6.41 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 450.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MLM opened at $544.84 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $389.90 and a 1 year high of $626.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $554.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $568.73.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

MLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $696.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.91.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

