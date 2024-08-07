Cetera Investment Advisers Has $6.61 Million Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 169.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,555 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $6,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,230,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -655.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,132.62%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

