Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,708 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,516,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,318,000 after purchasing an additional 213,816 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5,121.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,336,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,366 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

VPL opened at $69.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $77.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.08.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

