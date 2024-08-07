Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 895.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Zscaler were worth $6,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $791,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $1,726,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $17,880,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1,176.3% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS stock opened at $165.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.00 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.59 and a 1 year high of $259.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.30.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ZS. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, June 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.