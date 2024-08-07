Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 585.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,671 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 1.16% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $7,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMHI. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of FMHI opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $49.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

