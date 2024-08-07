Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 23,440 Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 939,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,440 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 791,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 244,154 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 219,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 59,729 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 82,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Up 3.1 %

FTF opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $6.65.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a $0.0615 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

