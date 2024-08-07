Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 32,942 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 338.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,942 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $133.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.23 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

